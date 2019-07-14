Nine dead as plane carrying parachutists crashes in Sweden

A small plane carrying parachutists has crashed in northern Sweden soon after takeoff, killing all nine people on board.

The incident took place soon after 2pm local time off Storsandskar, an island near the airport of Umea, a town in northern Sweden.

Region Vasterbotten municipality spokeswoman Gabriella Bandling said: “I can confirm that all those aboard the plane have died.”

The type of plane and cause of the accident are not yet known.

Rescue worker Conny Qvarfordt told Swedish news agency TT that the plane carried parachutists and that “it seems that something has happened straight after the takeoff”.

Witness reports in the Swedish media said some of the parachutists were seen trying to jump off the plane just before the crash. – AP