Nicholas Sarkozy on trial again on campaign finance charges

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy goes on trial on Thursday, along with 13 co-defendants, for allegedly having illegally financed his unsuccessful 2012 re-election campaign.

It is the second criminal case involving the 66-year-old retired centre-right politician, who in March was convicted for corruption and influence peddling for allegedly having sought to bribe a judge in 2014 for information about an investigation.

Mr Sarkozy has maintained his innocence in both cases, and has appealed the March conviction, which included a sentence of three years in prison of which two were suspended.

In the campaign financing trial, which is expected to last four weeks, Mr Sarkozy and others face accusations that the UMP political party worked with a friendly public relations firm to hide the true cost of the re-election campaign.

Using a system of fake invoices, the campaign allegedly spent €42.8 million on rallies and events, almost double the amount permitted under French election law.

At one large rally on Place de la Concorde in Paris, Mr Sarkozy had appeared on an elaborate stage before a flag-waving crowd that the party put at about 100,000. “People of France hear my call! Help me, help me, help France!” he shouted as he exhorted them to turn out to vote.

Prosecutors alleged that the firm, Bygmalion, invoiced UMP rather than the campaign to hide the true level of spending through a system of double accounting. In their indictment, they said they had not found proof that Mr Sarkozy organised or was involved in the scheme, but argued that he benefited and must have known of it.

Mr Sarkozy faces up to one year in prison and a fine of €3,750 if found guilty.

Right rivalries

The scandal, which has been winding its way through investigations and court challenges since 2014, has torn apart the French right. Rivalries between Mr Sarkozy, his former prime minister François Fillon, and the head of the UMP party at the time, Jean-François Copé were accentuated by the investigation that sought to determine who knew what at the time.

Mr Copé is set to be called as a witness in the case, but was not indicted along with the other defendants.

Another co-defendant and key character in the case is Jérôme Lavrilleux, Mr Copé’s former chief of staff and deputy head of the Sarkozy re-election campaign. He is accused of a series of charges, including forgery and complicity to fraud.

If convicted, he faces up to five years of jail time and fines. Mr Lavrilleux has given media interviews recently in which he recognised some of the allegations, although he is fighting the charges against him.

The multiple legal cases and investigations against Mr Sarkozy have been a key test of France’s legal system as prosecutors seek to hold politicians accountable for alleged crimes as they would any citizen.

Mr Sarkozy is the second French leader under the Fifth Republic to be convicted after leaving office, after Jacques Chirac who was found guilty of misusing public funds by hiring fictitious employees while he was Paris mayor.