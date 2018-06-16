Moscow taxi that collided with crowd ‘out of control’

A taxi driver who drove into a crowd in central Moscow on Saturday had lost control of the vehicle, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said.

A taxi mounted a pavement in Moscow and accelerated into a crowd of people, knocking over pedestrians and carrying some on the bonnet of the car for a short distance, a video of the incident posted on social media showed.

Interfax news agency cited a source as saying that the driver was drunk at the time of the incident, which occurred near Red Square. Eight people have sought medical assistance, the Moscow police said.

Moscow’s traffic management authority said the taxi driver had a driver’s license issued in Kyrgyzstan, a mainly Muslim ex-Soviet republic. The authority cited the driver as saying he had not driven into the crowd on purpose.

Tried to flee

A witness at the scene said that some of the people hit were wearing Mexican team colours. Mexico take on Germany on Sunday in their first World Cup match at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium.

The same witness said that the driver tried to flee the scene but was apprehended by police.

Russian authorities have vowed to host a safe soccer World Cup, which is taking place in 11 cities until July 15. – Reuters