Moscow taxi driver asleep at wheel when colliding with crowd

A taxi driver who drove into a crowd of pedestrians in Moscow on Saturday fell asleep at the wheel and accidentally pressed the accelerator pedal, Interfax news agency reported, citing an unnamed source.

A yellow taxi drove into a crowd in the Russian capital, injuring eight people including two Mexicans who were in the city for the soccer World Cup, officials and eyewitnesses said.

The car mounted a pavement in Moscow and accelerated into a crowd of people, knocking over pedestrians and carrying some on the bonnet of the car for a short distance, a video of the incident posted on social media showed.

Video of today's incident in #Moscow, #Russia, in which a taxi vehicle rammed into pedestrians on the sidewalk: pic.twitter.com/6IQ6GOuZic — Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) June 16, 2018

Interfax news agency earlier cited a source as saying that the driver was drunk at the time of the incident, which occurred near Red Square.

Moscow’s traffic management authority said the taxi driver had a driver’s license issued in Kyrgyzstan, a mainly Muslim ex-Soviet republic. The authority cited the driver as saying he had not driven into the crowd on purpose.

Tried to flee

A witness at the scene said that some of the people hit were wearing Mexican team colours. Mexico take on Germany on Sunday in their first World Cup match at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium.

The same witness said that the driver tried to flee the scene but was apprehended by police.

Russian authorities have vowed to host a safe soccer World Cup, which is taking place in 11 cities until July 15. – Reuters