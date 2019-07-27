More than 300 arrested in Moscow over election protest

Russian police detained 317 people on Saturday, including prominent opposition activists, around a political protest in Moscow which authorities had declared illegal.

Jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny had called for the protest, near the Moscow mayor’s office, to pressure authorities to allow opposition-minded candidates to run in a September 8th local vote in Moscow, which they have been barred from. The protest campaign is also intended to raise the heat on Russia’s tightly-controlled political system at a time when President Vladimir Putin’s rating has dropped due to discontent over years of falling real incomes.

There was no immediate information on what charges the detainees might face.

Mr Navalny called for the protest and was sentenced on Wednesday to 30 days in jail for doing so.

On Saturday, several opposition members were detained throughout the city, including Ilya Yashin, Dmitry Gudkov and top Navalny associate Ivan Zhdanov.

Police presence was heavy at the mayor’s office on Tverskaya Street, one of Moscow’s main thoroughfares, with police trucks and buses parked in the building’s courtyard and other buses positioned nearby to take detainees away.

The decision by electoral authorities to bar some opposition candidates for allegedly insufficient signatures on nominating petitions has already sparked several days of demonstrations this month.

Moscow city council, which has 45 seats, is responsible for a very large municipal budget and is now controlled by the pro-Kremlin United Russia party.

All of its seats, which have a five-year-term, are up for election on September 8th. – AP/Reuters