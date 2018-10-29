Merkel will not seek re-election as CDU party chair - source

The German chancellor Angela Merkel has told leaders of her Christian Democrats (CDU) that she will not seek re-election as party chairwoman at a conference in early December, sources have told German media.

Dr Merkel has been CDU chairwoman since 2000 and giving up the role would start a race within the party to succeed her as chancellor.

News agency dpa cited unidentified party sources who said that she is prepared to step down as party leader but remain as chancellor for now.

On Sunday preliminary final results from a regional election in Hesse, seen as decisive for the future of Germany’s increasingly wobbly coalition, showed the CDU slumping to 27 per cent, the party’s worst showing in the state since 1966 and a drop of 11 percentage points since Hesse last went to the polls in 2013.

Dr Merkel’s coalition partner in Berlin, the Social Democrats (SPD), tanked to 19.8 per cent in a dead heat with the resurgent Green party for second place. The result, the SPD’s worst since 1946, will pile pressure on the party leader, Andrea Nahles.

Traditionally, the person who holds position of party chair of the government’s largest party also takes position of chancellor, but this is not binding.

It is still unclear what this means for Dr Merkel’s leadership. In the past Dr Merkel has always said that the position of chancellor and the head of the party should be held by one person. The CDU is due to elect a new party chair at a conference in December.

Slow withdrawal

Dr Merkel, who is thought to be preparing a slow withdrawal from politics, had previously indicated she would stand for the position, potentially for the last time. But in the face of considerable losses in Hesse, it’s thought the CDU leadership may have changed her mind.

Dr Merkel’s predecessor, Gerhard Schroeder, stepped down as leader of his party in February 2004 but remained chancellor until November of the following year.

Standing down from the party chair would allow a new CDU chairman or woman to build a profile before the next national election, due in 2021. Dr Merkel’s favoured successor is CDU party secretary general Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

The euro fell to session lows on the news. Dr Merkel’s weakness at home may limit her capacity to lead in the European Union at a time when the bloc is dealing with Brexit, a budget crisis in Italy and the prospect of populist parties making gains at European parliament elections next May.

The trouncing for the Germany coalition parties on Sunday comes shortly after a disastrous result in Bavaria widely seen as a protest against the failings of the Berlin government. It will be seen as further evidence of the shrinking of the mainstream political landscape across Germany and Europe more widely.

– Guardian Service