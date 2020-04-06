Merkel says it would be ‘unwise’ to ease German lock-down measures

Chancellor Angela Merkel has said it would be “unwise” to ease lock-down measures in Germany, hours after Austria became the first European country to signal such a shift on Monday.

Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz said a “resurrection after Easter” was possible in the Alpine republic - provided citizens continued to limit their movements in the coming days.

“Keep to the measures, avoid social contacts, keep your distance in public spaces,” said Mr Kurz at a press conference.

As face masks became mandatory in Austrian supermarkets on Monday, the provisional plan foresees smaller shops with floor-space up to 400m2 re-opening on April 14th along with DIY stores and garden centres.

All going well, Austrian hair salons and shopping centres will be allowed re-open on May 1st and cafes and restaurants in the middle of the month. A ban on public events will remain in place until July while Mr Kurz mentioned no date for re-opening of schools.

The early move by Mr Kurz to reverse the country’s near total shut-down follows his early decisions to close borders and make face masks obligatory. That has increased pressure on neighbouring states, in particular Bavaria, to follow suit.

Dr Merkel acknowledged as much on Monday in Berlin but said Germany as a whole would not yet follow suit.

“I can say, as a freedom-loving citizen in the 30th year of German unity, we will return to our free lives as soon as the health situation allows,” she said. “We were proud of what we had and we want to reach that again.”

Germany’s benchmark for action, she insisted, is doing whatever is necessary to spare the country’s health system from being overwhelmed by new cases. No virologists or other experts in Germany, she said, felt it was possible to move forward the end of Germany’s shut-down, running for now until April 19th.

Dr Merkel said she and her government were thinking “day and night” about how to restart every day life - and Europe’s largest economy. Looking out the window of the chancellery - to 22 degrees and sunshine in Berlin - she added how grateful she was that people realised their sacrifice was saving lives.

“But I would be a bad chancellor if I would set a date already, we cannot do that,” she said, because it would be a “very bad move to push ahead too quickly and have to take everything back”.

There are preliminary signals that the lockdown was helping bring virus spread under control.

Key to this is the so-called “reproduction rate”: how many others are infected by each person with coronavirus.

German health experts say that figure has dropped from four to one but their models suggest that returning now to normal could see a new surge in cases in June.

Any such return to life would be on a step-by-step basis, said Dr Merkel, “because the virus will still be there”.

She has taken a similarly cautious line on face masks, insisting they are not a cure-all. While Chancellor Kurz has taken to wearing one in public, in parliament and during interviews, Dr Merkel said she was sticking to her wait-and-see approach - though she acknowledged that expert opinion was beginning to shift in favour.

As of Monday, Austria has 12,008 confirmed cases and 220 deaths while Germany has 100,338 cases and 1,602 fatalities - death rates of 1.8 and 1.6 per cent respectively.