Merkel on Brexit: ‘The Withdrawal Agreement is the Withdrawal Agreement’

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that if Brexit negotiations found a solution for the Border issue in the declaration on future ties between Britain and the European Union, the so-called backstop would effectively be overwritten.

The backstop, which ensures the border between the Republic and Northern Ireland stays open after Brexit, is contested by leading British politicians who want it changed or scrapped.

It requires Britain to adopt some EU rules unless a future arrangement is found during negotiations after Brexit, now set for October.

The Border will be Britain’s only land border with the European Union after Brexit. “The Withdrawal Agreement is the Withdrawal Agreement,” Ms Merkel told a news conference.

“But the moment that a solution for the management of the Border is found in (the declaration on) the future relationship... then the backstop will be overwritten, so to speak.”

Ms Merkel added: “This means the task is to draft future relations that way and perhaps to draft them more specifically and better and more precisely than so far.”

Then there is scope to come to an agreement and determine future relations, she added.

Opposition to the backstop within Britain’s deeply divided parliament was one of the key reasons outgoing prime minister Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement deal was rejected three times by MPs - losses that ultimately forced her to resign.

Eliminating a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and providing frictionless trade was a crucial part of the 1998 Belfast Agreement. - Reuters