Merkel hunts for migration compromise to save coalition with CSU

Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Bavarian allies are mulling fast-track procedures for asylum seekers in German border areas in a last attempt to bring their political alliance back from the brink.

The proposal, floated at crisis talks on Monday evening in Berlin, marks a final compromise push to avoid Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU) implementing controls on German borders against Dr Merkel’s wishes.

It ended a day of feverish meetings and contradictory signals, with the most drastic tone from Horst Seehofer, CSU leader and federal interior minister in Berlin.

Late on Sunday evening he offered his resignation from both posts, then announced a three-day stay on his departure.

Before heading into Monday’s last-chance talks, he warned via the Süddeutsche Zeitung daily: “I won’t allow myself be fired by a chancellor who’s only chancellor because of me.”

His remark was an allusion to last year’s federal election, in which stronger CSU results helped salvage the CDU’s worst postwar election result.

Mr Seehofer added it was “inconceivable” that “the person I helped into the saddle kicks me out”.

While he still enjoys support within his party, frustration was growing too at his flip-flop resignation threats.

Political sources said the transit zone proposal may be enough to hold the CDU/CSU alliance together and prevent Mr Seehofer from resigning.

His chief CSU rival, Markus Söder, the Bavarian state premier and until now a hardline force in the migrant row with the CDU, struck a remarkably conciliatory tone by comparison.

There was, he said, “no question” of the Bavarians endangering their parliamentary partnership or Germany’s grand coalition.

“Cancelling a parliamentary party alliance is not the right path,” said Mr Söder. “We can achieve a lot in government but not from outside.”

Conciliatory Merkel

Striking a similarly conciliatory tone, Dr Merkel told a joint CDU/CSU parliamentary party on Monday she was anxious to hold their 69-year-old alliance together.

“There is a great wish to solve this,” she said, according to meeting participants.

While the CSU attacks have rallied CDU MPs to her support, it remains unclear how Dr Merkel can reconcile her insistence on European agreement on migration issues with CSU demands for unilateral border checks.

Last week the CSU put her under the gun to produce “equivalent” EU proposals to border closures. After an all-night session in Brussels, she returned with a political agreement to tighten the exterior EU borders, as well as centralised asylum centres and bilateral refugee return deals.

But these measures were dismissed as aspirational by the CSU and, after a failed mediation effort on Monday chaired by Bundestag president Wolfgang Schäuble, Dr Merkel and Mr Seehofer joined their respective teams for another long night of talks.

It remains unclear whether Mr Seehofer would make good on his resignation promise – or if he would be sacrificed to save the CDU/CSU alliance.

Perplexing situation

The unprecedented crisis in Germany’s centre-right – with potential shock waves for the entire continent – has left even seasoned political observers perplexed.

“This is collective leadership failure . . . with no trust for the future and no goodwill,” said Prof Karl-Rudolf Korte, political scientist at the University of Duisburg-Essen.

It could not be ruled out, he told German public television, that the crisis would eventually consume a chancellor “no longer at the peak of her power but at the end”.

A rupture of the CDU/CSU parliamentary alliance, and the Bavarians’ departure from government, would leave Dr Merkel short of a Bundestag majority.

Looking on at her coalition partners’ three-week meltdown, Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Andrea Nahles warned her that “patience is running thin”.

On Monday night the SPD signalled it could back a transit zone border idea it ruled out in 2015.

Speculation that the chancellor could bring in a new partner to replace the CSU has shifted attention to the most likely choice: the Green Party.

“We are always open to talks,” said Green co-leader Robert Habeck, “but I’m extremely sceptical about a fresh start after the chaos of the last days.”

Other opposition parties could barely contain their Schadenfreude at the perilous state of Dr Merkel’s alliance.

“Any regular citizen who carried out their job like this would be rid of it in a flash,” said Dr Sahra Wagenknecht, Bundestag co-leader of the Left Party.

The far-right Alternative für Deutschland said of the coalition row: “This is how the hunt goes, and we are hunting.”