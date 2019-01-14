Mayor of Gdansk critically ill after stabbing at concert

The mayor of Gdansk is in a critical condition after he was stabbed at a charity event in the northern Polish city on Sunday evening.

Pawel Adamowicz, mayor of the city for 20 years, was stabbed on Sunday evening in front of thousands of people during a charity concert.

Polish media have identified the man behind the attack as Stefan W, a 27-year-old local man with a history of violent crime.

Mr Adamowicz was rushed to hospital for a five-hour emergency operation. Doctors say he suffered serious wounds to his internal organs, including heart and diaphragm, and he remains in a critical condition.

Locals in Gdansk are donating blood in support of their liberal mayor, a supporter of migrants and LGBT rights, and a solidarity rally is also planned in the city.

From 2007 to 2015 Mr Adamowicz was a member of Poland’s pro-European Civic Platform (PO), until he left the party to contest local elections as an independent candidate.

Video footage of the attack show the assailant, convicted and imprisoned in 2014 for violent assault, making a gesture of triumph after the stabbing as he strutted around the stage.

He then grabbed a microphone on the stage and told the crowd: “Hello! Hello! My name is Stefan. I sat innocent in prison, I sat innocent in prison. Civic Platform tortured me, and that’s why Adamowicz is dead.”

The man was then overpowered by security staff.

Polish president Andrzej Duda lead condemnations of the attack said he was praying for the mayor.

“Today I am unconditionally with him and his loved ones, as I hope all compatriots are,” he said.

Poland’s interior minister Joachim Brudzinski described the stabbing as “an attack of inexplicable barbarity”.

Sunday’s concert in Gdansk, one of dozens across the country, was part of a 27-year tradition: the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity. Since its foundation the charity has raised more than 950 million zloty (€221 million) for state-run hospitals to buy medical equipment.

Hours before the attack, some 120,000 volunteers across the country raised money for the charity’s final annual drive.