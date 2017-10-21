Man arrested after four people stabbed in Munich

A man has been arrested after four people were stabbed in Munich, Bavarian police said.

Six people - five men and one woman - were reportedly attacked by a lone assailant in the Haidhausen area, just east of Munich city centre, at about 8.30am local time.

Four of them were injured, but none seriously. Officers said the man appeared to have attacked people indiscriminately. The stab wounds suffered were said to be superficial.

After the attack, police took to Twitter to warn people in the Rosenheimer Platz area to stay indoors and cautioned them to avoid the area around the nearby Ostbahnhof railway station and a park amid conflicting accounts of the direction in which the suspect fled.

Police also issued a description of the suspect, who they said appeared to be about 40 years old and had a black bicycle, gray trousers, a green jacket and a backpack.

They described him as having a “corpulent figure” and added that he had short blond hair and was unshaven.

About three hours after the stabbing, police arrested a man matching that description who initially tried to evade officers.

Police cannot yet confirm whether the man held was the perpetrator.

There is no immediate word on a possible motive.

