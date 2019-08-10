Man aged in his 80s stabbed at home in Co Louth

A man in his 80s was stabbed in his home in Co Louth this afternoon.

The man has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda.

Gardaí confirmed that are investigating an assault incident at the house at Sandy Lane, Blackrock, near Dundalk at around 2.50pm.

It is understood he received the stab injuries after what was described as an altercation with another male.

His injuries are understood to be serious.

A technical and forensic examination of the scene is underway.