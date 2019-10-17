Man (58) charged with detaining family in remote Dutch farmhouse

A 58-year-old man has been remanded in custody for two weeks charged with detaining members of a family against their will at a remote farmhouse in the north-east of the Netherlands, and with endangering their health.

The man was remanded as police and social workers struggle to establish the story behind the seven people who all appear to have been living together – possibly in hiding or some of them perhaps as captives – in the boarded-up farmhouse near the village of Ruinerwold in the rural province of Drenthe.

The mystery began to unfold at the weekend when a young man, dishevelled and with long dirty hair, walked into a local bar and told his story to the barman, saying he had been hidden at the farmhouse for the previous nine years along with his five brothers and sisters.

Police entered the house on Tuesday and found the 58-year-old man and a group of young adults between 18 and 25. They were taken by ambulance to temporary accommodation nearby, where they had medical check-ups.

The 25-year-old who raised the alarm was taken to a separate location.

The older man, named locally as “Josef B”, appears to have had a stroke in recent years and was confined to bed when he was discovered. It’s thought he may be an Austrian national.

Police initially said they were uncertain about the relationship between the 58-year-old and the others, but the mayor of Ruinerwold, Roger de Groot, said the detained man was emphatically “not the father of the family”.

It is now believed the children’s mother may have died nine years ago before they moved to the farm.

None of the seven was registered with the local municipality, which is a legal requirement in the Netherlands, and it’s believed none of the young adults has ever been to school.

The 58-year-old man was detained by police on Tuesday for refusing to co-operate with their investigation. He was remanded in custody for a further 14 days by an examining magistrate on Thursday afternoon to allow the investigation to continue.

Part of that investigation has focused on two buildings in the village of Zwarthuis, roughly a 15-minute drive from Ruinerwold.

One appears to have been a workshop selling wooden craft items, including toys, which were made by members of the family before their move to the Ruinerwold farm. Locals said a note had been posted on the door in 2006 saying it had been closed “due to illness”, perhaps the illness of the mother.

The story has gripped the Netherlands and given rise to a flurry of speculation. However, the truth may be stranger than fiction.

One line of inquiry being pursued on Thursday was that “Josef B” met the group of siblings and their mother through the Unification Church, popularly known as “The Moonies”, founded by South Korean pastor, Sun Myung Moon, who died in 2012.

It’s thought this may have given rise to talk among local people that the group was some form of cult “waiting for the end of time”.