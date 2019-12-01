Maltese businessman charged over killing of journalist

One of Malta’s wealthiest men was charged in a Valletta court on Saturday with complicity to murder in the car bomb killing of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017.

The leveling of official charges against Yorgen Fenech marked a milestone in the investigation into the murder of Ms Caruana Galizia, a campaigning journalist who investigated and exposed corruption.

Mr Fenech’s alleged ties to ministers and senior officials has also spawned a political crisis for the government of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who appeared close to resigning on Saturday.

Mr Fenech pleaded not guilty to the charge of complicity to murder and to other charges related to the case, which include membership of a criminal gang and conspiracy to cause an explosion.

In a statement, Mr Muscat told Reuters he would speak about his future after the hearing.

Mr Fenech (38) – who was until this month chief executive of the property-to-energy Tumas Group conglomerate – was taken to court in handcuffs in a police van under a heavy armed police escort almost two years to the day since three other men were charged with having set off the bomb that killed the journalist on October 16th, 2017.

The three have pleaded not guilty and are still awaiting trial.

Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed by a car bomb in Malta on October 16th, 2017. Photograph: AP Photo/Jon Borg, File)

Mr Fenech said when he spoke to journalists on Friday that the “truth will come out” and, in court filings, he has made clear he intends to implicate other key members of Mr Muscat’s government, in both the murder plot and other corruption.

Sources told Reuters that police regard Mr Fenech as the mastermind of the journalist’s killing. But, in court filings, Mr Fenech has tried to implicate Mr Muscat’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri, who was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder but released without charge two days later.

Immediately after the hearing, the family of Ms Caruana Galizia urged authorities to continue to investigate who else was involved in the murder.

The family said: “We now expect the prime minister to leave office, and parliament, with immediate effect to allow a free and full investigation into his and Keith Schembri’s role in Daphne’s assassination.”

Mr Fenech was arrested on November 20th on his luxury yacht as he allegedly attempted to leave the island, days after another man, Melvin Theuma, was arrested in a money-laundering case and immediately told police he had been the middleman in the murder plot and offered information in return for a pardon.

The Maltese government accepted Mr Theuma’s pardon request but later turned down another request for a pardon by Mr Fenech.

Ms Caruana Galizia (53) was killed by a car bomb as she drove out of her home in Bidnija, 11 km from Valletta, just half an hour after writing a blog describing Mr Schembri as “a crook”.

Investigators subsequently told a court that the bomb was set off from a yacht off Valletta harbour. – Reuters