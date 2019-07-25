London set to reach record-breaking 39 degrees as heatwave hits Europe

Britain could bake under record-breaking heat as temperatures could potentially climb to 39 degrees on Thursday.

The scorching conditions may spark thunderstorms which could trigger travel delays, flash flooding, and power cuts.

The dangers of cooling off in lakes, rivers and the sea were highlighted by emergency services after the bodies of three people were pulled from the water on Wednesday after they reportedly got into difficulty swimming.

A yellow weather warning is in force for most of England, except the South West, and parts of Scotland from 3pm on Thursday until 4am on Friday.

According to the UK Met Office, there is a 60 per cent chance the mercury could rise above the current all-time UK temperature record of 38.5 degrees on Thursday.

“It will get into the 30s across the country and reach the mid-30s in the South Eeast,” Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said.

“If it is to get to 39 degrees, it will happen somewhere between London and Cambridge.

“Temperatures locally could also break July or all-time records.”

Lightning storms have already caused fires and rail disruption this week during the heatwave.

Network Rail warned speed restrictions may be introduced in areas where tracks are at risk of buckling.

Rail services

Extreme weather action teams (Ewats) have been “activated” to keep passengers safe and trains running, it said.

The Rail Delivery Group, which represents the industry, advised passengers in London and the South East to consider changing their travel plans on Thursday owing to the heat.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER), which runs inter-city services on the East Coast Main Line, is advising customers against travelling on Thursday.

It said some services were likely to be cancelled or delayed as speed restrictions will be imposed between Peterborough and London King’s Cross.

Those making long car journeys cannot rely on the radio for company — FM and AM radio signals can be disrupted in hot weather because signals from local stations can travel further and cause interference outside their usual range.

The Met Office has warned heatwaves are on the increase as a result of climate change.

It is even possible the mercury could climb to 40 degrees, which would be “unprecedented” for the UK climate, weather forecasters said.

Parts of Europe are bracing for record temperatures as the second heatwave of the summer bakes the continent.

The Paris area could be as hot as 42 degrees as a result of hot, dry air coming from northern Africa.

Swathes of Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland could also face temperatures exceeding 40 degrees.

Climate scientists have warned this could become the new normal.

But temperate Europe — where air conditioning is rare — is not equipped for the kind of temperatures in the region this week.

Tourists have been jumping in fountains in a bid to cool down, while authorities are looking to help those such as the elderly, who are often hit hardest by the heat. – PA