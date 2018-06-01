Lions and tigers recaptured after escaping German zoo
Five big cats found with aid of drone but bear from Lueneburg facility shot dead
Lions, tigers and a jaguar broke out of a German zoo on Friday. File photograph: Tim Graham/Getty Images
Two lions, two tigers and a jaguar that escaped from a German zoo on Friday afternoon have been found, local media reported.
The animals escaped from a zoo in Lueneburg in western Germany after flooding caused by storms eroded fences, allowing them to break out, local authorities said. An escaped bear was found and was be shot dead.
The other animals were found later on Friday by a drone inside the zoo compound, local media said.
Area residents had been warned to stay indoors during the search. – Reuters