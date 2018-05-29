Liege attack: Gunman kills three in Belgian ‘terror’ incident

A man killed two policewomen and a bystander in the Belgian city of Liege on Tuesday before being shot dead in a gunbattle at a school in what prosecutors are treating as a terrorist attack.

The man was named by public broadcaster RTBF as a 36-year-old petty criminal who had been let out on day-release from a local prison on Monday.

It said investigators were looking into whether he converted to Islam and had been radicalised in jail.

A public prosecutor told a news conference that the man set upon the policewomen from behind with a knife, described as a box-cutter by RTBF, at about 10.30am local time on a boulevard in the centre of Belgium’s third city, near the German border.

Having stabbed them, prosecutor Philippe Dulieu said, the man then seized one of their handguns and shot both women dead before walking down the street and shooting dead a 22-year-old man who was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car.

The man then made his way into a high school where he took a woman employee hostage, triggering a major intervention by armed police.

Pupils were moved to safety as a gunbattle broke out that sent people in the street racing for cover.

Several police were wounded before the attacker was finally killed.

“The event is classed as a terrorist incident,” Mr Dulieu said.

A senior official at the federal prosecutor’s office said that “there are indications it could be a terror attack”.

Despite this, Belgium’s crisis centre said it saw no reason to raise the country’s terror threat alert for now.

La Libre Belgique newspaper quoted a police source as saying the gunman shouted “Allahu Akbar” – “God is greatest” in Arabic.

Condolences

Belgian prime minister Charles Michel, expressing his condolences to the families of the victims, said it was too early to say what had caused the incident.

Meanwhile, King Philippe visited Liege, the biggest city in Belgium’s French-speaking Wallonia region.

Images on social media showed people scurrying for safety on Liege’s central Boulevard d’Avroy with shots and sirens being heard in the background. One video showed two police in body armour moving into position.

Liege was also the scene of a shooting in 2011, when a gunman killed four people and wounded more than 100 before turning the gun on himself.

Belgium has been on high alert since a Brussels-based Islamic State cell was involved in attacks on Paris in 2015 that killed 130 people and on Brussels in 2016 in which 32 died. – Reuters