Knife attacker in French town kills two, wounds five

A man armed with a knife killed two people and wounded five in the southeastern French town of Romans-sur-Isère on Saturday.

France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said it will investigate the attack in the southeastern town.

The incident took place in the morning outside a bakery where customers were queuing and at shops in the town centre, according to the mayor. Witnesses said the man struck at random and in several places while moving around the town centre.

Like the rest of France, the town is under a coronavirus lockdown, although residents are allowed out to buy essentials.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed a determined murderous course aimed at seriously disturbing public order by intimidation or terror,” the prosecutor’s office said in the statement.

It said that a search of the home of the suspect (33) of Sudanese origin, revealed documents with a religious connotation in which the author complained in particular of living in a country of “unbelievers”.

The suspect was arrested while kneeling on a pavement and praying in the Arabic language, the prosecutor’s office said in the statement, adding that one of his acquaintances was also arrested.

“Under these circumstances, the National Counter-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office decided to open an investigation,” it said. – Reuters