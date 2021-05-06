Jersey fishing row: France sends in patrol boats after UK military vessels deployed

France has despatched two maritime patrol boats to the waters off the British Channel island of Jersey, after Britain deployed two of its naval vessels in an escalating row over post-Brexit fishing rights.

The European Commission called for calm over the dispute, which on Thursday also saw a protest flotilla of about two dozen French trawlers sail to Jersey’s main harbour and demand a meeting with island officials.

The French government was angered when Jersey issued new fishing permits which, according to Paris, impose unfair restrictions on French trawlers’ access to Channel island fishing grounds, a sore point in relations since Britain’s departure from the European Union.

A French minister threatened to cut off electricity supplies to Jersey if the fishing restrictions were not lifted, prompting Britain’s government to express its “unwavering support” for Jersey and send the two naval vessels.

The French navy said on Thursday the two patrol vessels had been deployed on the orders of the French civil authorities. It did not give details of what they would be doing in the waters off Jersey.

An official from the country's presidential administration said the deployment of the boats “speaks to our concern and frustration, and is an appeal, which we will also express, for the correct application of agreements,” sealed when Britain left the EU.

The official said the deployment of patrol vessels from both France and Britain was aimed at maintaining order and preventing clashes between trawlers on opposing sides of the row.

Ship-tracking website marinetraffic.com showed one of the two French vessels, Athos, located about 20km southeast of Jersey.

It was at least 20km away from the two British naval vessels, the HMS Severn and HMS Tamar, which were on the southwestern side of the island.

Earlier on Thursday, the flotilla of French trawler vessels had sailed to the Jersey port of St Helier.

At least one of the French trawlers entered the harbour and briefly positioned itself in front of the Commodore Goodwill, a cargo vessel and ferry that connects the Channel islands to the British mainland.

A representative for Jersey port said the ship’s departure had been delayed, but had no further details.

Jersey government officials, who say the new fishing restrictions are in line with post-Brexit trade arrangements, said they would meet representatives of the protesters on Thursday to listen to their concerns.

‘Unjustified’

At the centre of the dispute is post-Brexit arrangements for the shared waters in the 13-mile stretch between France and Jersey. New licences were issued on Friday, the last day of a four-month grace period after Brexit, which ended the 200-year-old Granville Bay treaty on shared fishing rights.

Prime minister Boris Johnson spoke with Jersey’s political leaders on Wednesday and said any blockade would be “unjustified”, according to a statement from the government.

“Any blockade would be completely unjustified,” the statement said. “The prime minister and chief minister stressed the urgent need for a de-escalation in tensions and for dialogue between Jersey and France on fishing access.”

Deployment of the ships marks a striking escalation of tensions between two Nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) allies and is a sign of ongoing frictions caused by Britain’s departure from the EU. Negotiations over fish were one of the most contentious elements of the post-Brexit accord, and France has separately threatened to limit access for UK financial services companies into the EU if its fishing boats weren’t treated fairly.

The British patrol ships are of a type that is generally armed with 20mm and 30mm guns and can carry 45 crew with as many as 50 Royal Marines, according to the ministry of defence website.

‘Retaliatory measures’

Tensions rose earlier this week after France’s maritime minister, Annick Girardin, said she was “revolted” when she heard that Jersey had granted fishing licenses that included extra conditions and criteria which were not compliant with the Brexit deal. Ms Girardin said she had flagged the non-compliance to the European Commission.

“We’re ready to resort to retaliatory measures” that are in the Brexit accord, she told lawmakers in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

France’s response has been described as “pretty close to an act of war” by fishing community leaders in St Helier. “It was inevitable that the French would kick off,” said the head of the Jersey Fishermen’s Association, Don Thompson. “But the reaction we’re seeing from France is almost like something you would see from Iran or Russia. ”

Jersey’s external relations minister, Ian Gorst, said the island had issued the licenses in accordance with the UK’s trade and co-operation agreement with the EU. This means French boats must demonstrate a track record of having fished in the area, he said.

“If French fishermen or the authorities have further evidence they would like to submit, we will update the licenses to reflect that evidence,” Mr Gorst said in a statement on the Jersey government’s website. “We are entering a new era, and it takes time for all to adjust.”

Jersey is a self-governing British crown dependency located 22km from the French coast, which makes its own laws and raises its own taxes, but relies on the UK government for defence.

At stake are 70 French vessels fishing mainly shellfish including scallops, whelks and lobster. Jersey issued licences to the 41 French boats over 12 metres on Friday but French politicians claimed that without any notice they came with restrictions on the number of fishing days and the fishing equipment allowed. –Bloomberg, Guardian, Reuters