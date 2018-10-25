Jamal Khashoggi killing was premeditated, says Saudi prosecutor

The office of Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor has said the killing of Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul this month was premeditated, contradicting Riyadh’s previous claims that the journalist was killed by accident and his death covered up by rogue operatives.

New information from Turkey had come to light that changed Riyadh’s previous understanding of what happened to Khashoggi, a statement broadcast by the state-owned al-Ekhbariya channel said on Thursday.

Prosecutors were interrogating suspects on the basis of information provided by a joint Saudi-Turkish taskforce, the statement added.

Riyadh initially denied it had anything to do with the journalist’s disappearance after he visited the diplomatic mission to pick up paperwork on October 2nd. More than two weeks later it said Khashoggi had been killed accidentally in a fight with Saudi officials who had embarked on an unsanctioned extradition operation.

Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said this week that Turkish investigators had clear evidence Khashoggi was murdered in a premeditated, political crime.

Police believe Khashoggi was tortured before his death and his body dismembered with a bone saw. His remains have not been found. – Guardian