Italy’s streets empty in historic lockdown to halt spread of coronavirus

Streets across Italy were deserted as the government ordered all citizens to stay at home to curb the worst outbreak of coronavirus in Europe, implementing controls unprecedented in a western nation since the second World War.

The death toll from the virus jumped to 631 out of 10,149 confirmed cases on Tuesday, though authorities warned this data was incomplete as the region at the centre of the outbreak, Lombardy, had not given its full numbers.

“Together we can do it,” health minister Roberto Speranza appealed in a Facebook post promoting the so-called stay-at-home law. “We are aware we are asking for sacrifices, these are however indispensable. Now more than ever, everyone’s contribution is decisive.”

On Monday nigh, prime minister Giuseppe Conte placed the entire country under quarantine without warning, rolling out controls previously in place only for the worst-hit areas.

Nearly three in four deaths have been in Lombardy, a hub of industry and Italy’s richest region, and the government is desperate to prevent the outbreak descending on the country’s poorer south, where less developed health services could struggle to cope.

Citizens must fill out a form to justify any venture out of the house. They can do so for proven work reasons, necessities like food shopping, health reasons or to return to their place of residence.

Police controls

There are police checks on roads and at train stations, and people violating the law can be fined and imprisoned for three months. Anyone who has tested positive for the virus, or has been ordered to quarantine due to possible exposure, is completely banned from leaving home.

All sport in the country is suspended until April 3rd, including Serie A football, in a situation described by Italy’s Olympic Committee CONI as having “no precedent in history”.

As stock markets dived and the widening shutdown of economic activity threatened to trigger a crash, the European Commission announced it would use all tools available to boost economies.

Piazza della Scala in Milan: New figures show one in four cases identified as of March 9th were hospitalised, with 19 per cent “critical”. Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

“The crisis we face because of coronavirus has both a very significant human dimension and a potentially major economic impact,” said commission president Ursula von der Leyen after a teleconference with EU leaders, as she announced state aid and borrowing rules would be eased and hinted at intervention from the European Central Bank in a bid to calm markets.

“It is therefore essential that we act very decisively and collectively first of all to contain the spread of the virus and help patients, and to counter the economic fallout,” she said.

Austrian ban

Austria banned entry to people from Italy on Tuesday, introducing checks on its border, an exceptional move for two countries that are part of the check-free Schengen zone.

“The utmost priority is to prevent the spread and thus the importing of the illness into our society,” chancellor Sebastian Kurz told a news conference. “There is therefore a ban on entry for people from Italy into Austria, with the exception of people who have a doctor’s note.”

New figures released by Italian public health body the ISS showed that one in four cases identified in Italy as of March 9th were hospitalised, with 19 per cent “critical”.

While a fifth of diagnoses were among people aged 19-50, more than half of deaths were of people aged over 80, a third were people in their 70s, one in 10 were of people in their 60s.

“These data confirm how all age groups contribute to the spread of infection, and unfortunately the worst effects affect frail elderly people,” said ISS chief Silvio Brusaferro as she urged younger people to take the virus seriously.

“Giving up a party or an aperitif with friends . . . is a duty to protect your own health and that of others, especially the most fragile.”