Italy’s Five Star and League parties reach agreement

Italy’s populist Five Star Movement and League parties have come to an agreement on a government team, with economist Giovanni Tria as the leading candidate for the job of finance minister, according to party officials.

Five Star’s Luigi Di Maio and the League’s Matteo Salvini agreed on a proposed administration during a meeting at the Rome parliament on Thursday, according to officials from both parties who declined to be named discussing confidential talks. The populists had previously agreed on law professor Giuseppe Conte as potential premier.

League chief Matteo Salvini agreed on a proposed administration during a meeting at the Rome parliament on Thursday Photograph: Luca Zennaro/EPA

Mr Tria (69) will be finance minister with Eurosceptic economist Paolo Savona (81) responsible for European affairs, according to a senior League politician. The accord excludes the far-right Brothers of Italy, which had campaigned with League in a centre-right alliance, from the team.

Italian bonds gained after the news, with the 10-year yield falling about 18 basis points to 2.7 per cent before rising again to 2.8 per cent. Previous efforts to form a populist government had spooked markets with a programme that pledged a spending spree and tax cuts, challenging European Union rules.

Mr Conte was meeting Mr Di Maio and Mr Salvini on Thursday evening, newswire Ansa reported. President Sergio Mattarella had on Sunday vetoed Mr Savona as part of a Five Star-League administration, citing concerns about his stand on the euro.

The Five Star-League candidate for the foreign ministry is pro-European Enzo Moavero Milanesi, a former minister for European affairs.

Informal Talks

The head of state, whose task it is to appoint a premier and government ministers, held informal talks with premier-designate Carlo Cottarelli, a former International Monetary Fund director, on Thursday, according to a senior state official. Mr Cottarelli could give up on his mandate to allow Five Star and the League to seek a green light from Mr Mattarella.

Mr Tria is head of the Economy Faculty at Rome’s Tor Vergata University and has called for a debate on the euro in Italy and across Europe.

“People who call for unconditionally leaving the euro as a cure for all ills aren’t right. But neither is the European Central Bank president Mario Draghi when he says ‘the euro is irreversible’ if he doesn’t clarify the conditions and the timing for the reforms which are necessary for its survival,” wrote Mr Tria in a March 2017 article in newspaper Sole-24 Ore.

Former campaign rivals Mr Di Maio and Mr Salvini, who also leads a broader centre-right alliance with ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi as a junior partner, had agreed on a government programme which includes a guaranteed “citizen’s income” for the poor, scrapping a pension reform which raised the retirement age and strong curbs on immigration.

The old order buckled at the March 4th elections as the centre-left Democratic Party of ex-premier Matteo Renzi suffered its worst ever result, and Mr Berlusconi (81) was eclipsed as leader of the centre right by the more hard-line League. Five Star became the single biggest party.

Mr Di Maio and Mr Salvini have been pressuring the president, who upset their bid for power by vetoing Mr Savona. Mr Mattarella placed Mr Cottarelli on standby as he awaits news from the populist leaders on their attempt to revive plans for governing together. – Bloomberg