Italy may be governed by populist party

Italy’s hung parliament and the prospect of a government in Rome led by one of two populist parties has sent ripples of concern through European capitals.

The election, which saw the dramatic strengthening of Eurosceptic, anti-immigrant forces, and deepened Italy’s north-south divisions, seemed to confirm the irresistible rise of right-wing populism across Europe in the wake of the economic crisis.

The maverick Eurosceptic Five Star Movement won most support, securing 32 per cent of the vote, while the anti-immigrant Lega also emerged as a major force. Their leaders – Five Star’s Luigi Di Maio (31) and Lega’s Matteo Salvini (44) – were both staking claims to lead the country last night.

Inconclusive result

Once again, a European election has delivered an inconclusive result. This time, however, the parties struggling to form a government are not the establishment but the rebels. Unlike in Germany or the Netherlands, there is little chance that the mainstream parties will be able to put together a ruling coalition to keep populist forces out of government.

The election will almost certainly bring into the European Council a leader who sympathises with increasingly authoritarian Poland and Hungary and shift the political balance against further EU integration.

Government formation is likely to take several months.