Italy has first coronavirus death

Italy has reported its first coronavirus fatality, a 78-year-old man who died on Friday night, Venice’s regional governor said. He was from the town of Monselice, near the northern city of Padua, Corriere della Sera reported.

Italy reported 14 new coronavirus cases on Friday, including the country’s first locally transmitted infection. That brings the total cases in the country to 17, with local media reporting that at least two more suspected patients have been hospitalised. – (Bloomberg)