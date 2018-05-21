Italian populists to meet president and propose new PM

Italy’s anti-establishment Five Star Movement and League parties will seek the backing of the president on Monday for a prime minister to lead a government whose plans to raise spending are roiling financial markets.

Eleven weeks after an inconclusive election, the rival parties are poised to put forward a prime minister whose programme – agreed last week – calls for billions of euro in tax cuts, additional spending on welfare for the poor, and a roll-back of pension reforms.

While the premier’s name has not been confirmed, Italian media say the leading candidate is a little-known university professor, Giuseppe Conte, who is not a lawmaker, but was proposed as a possible minister by Five Star before the vote. President Sergio Mattarella has the final say on who becomes premier.

If he should give his blessing after the meetings, the parties could put cabinet together rapidly and hold confidence votes in parliament later this week.

Italian bond yields rose sharply on Monday on fears the government will go on a spending spree that will increase an already huge debt pile and put it on a collision course with European Union fiscal rules. Markets were also hammered last week when the two parties presented their government plans.

But Italians appear to favour the tie-up. Some 60 per cent of Italians are in favour of a Five Star/League coalition government, a Demos & Pi poll published on Sunday showed. More than 80 per cent of Five Star and League voters back it, the poll said.

Compromise candidate

The likely prime minister candidate, the Mr Conte (54), was put forward before the election as Five Star’s possible pick as public administration minister. He is seen as a compromise candidate, a technocrat who can balance the demands of the rival parties.

Mr Conte has worked as a lawyer as well as an academic, and has studied for brief spells at Yale, New York University, Cambridge and other foreign universities. Five Star leader Luigi Di Maio and League leader Matteo Salvini will feature in the cabinet, according to newspapers.

Mr Di Maio is tipped to become the labour and welfare minister to ensure the passage of the movement’s cornerstone election promise, a universal income for the poor. Mr Salvini, on the other hand, is expected to take over the interior ministry, which handles immigration issues.

The arrival of more than 600,000 boat migrants on Italians shores over four years fuelled the anti-immigrant League’s popularity, catapulting it over Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia on the right.

More than one name circulated for the key economy ministry portfolio. Paolo Savona, an 81-year-old economist and former industry minister, was mentioned for the most, but Mr Salvini’s top adviser Giancarlo Giorgetti could also get the job, newspapers said. – Reuters