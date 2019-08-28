Italian opposition party ready to form government in political breakthrough

Opposition leader Nicola Zingaretti told Italy’s president on Wednesday that his Democratic Party (PD) was ready to try to form a government with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement.

Speaking after talks with president Sergio Mattarella, Mr Zingaretti told reporters his party was also ready to accept the Five Star candidate for prime minister – the current premier, Giuseppe Conte.

“We love Italy and we consider it worthwhile to try this experience,” said Mr Zingaretti. “In difficult times like these, shunning our responsibility to have the courage to try this is something we cannot afford.”

The two parties have been inching towards forming a coalition despite years of mutual hostility, as they sought to avoid snap elections that could favour the hard-right League party.

That party’s leader, Matteo Salvini, collapsed its previous coalition alliance with Five Star earlier this month after prolonged infighting.

The prospect of a new government led by Mr Conte, an academic who has no political affiliation but is considered close to the Five Star Movement, has buoyed markets, which are betting that Italy will avoid snap elections.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield fell to a record low below 1 per cent, two-year bond yields fell to their lowest since May 2018 at -0.22 per cent, and Italy’s 50-year bond yield fell to a record low of about 2.266 per cent.

Investors fear early elections would be won by the League party, which could put Rome on a collision course with the EU over expansionary government spending. –Reuters