Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia museum to be converted into mosque

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree on Friday opening Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia as a mosque after a the country’s highest administrative court annulled a 1934 government decree that had turned it into a museum.

Mr Erdogan shared on his Twitter feed a copy of the decree he had signed which said the decision had been taken to hand control of the Ayasofya Mosque, as it is known in Turkish, to the country’s religious directorate and reopen it for worship.

The court, known as the Council of State, threw its weight behind a petition brought by a religious group.

It annulled a 1934 cabinet decision that changed the sixth-century building, which was once a cathedral, into a museum.

Hagia Sophia is nearly 1,500 years old and served as one of the most exalted seats of Christian and then Muslim worship in the world. It is also a Unesco World Heritage Site.

People visit the Hagia Sophia museum in Istanbul. Photograph: Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images

Dozens of people who awaited the court’s ruling outside the Hagia Sophia jubilantly chanted “Allah is great!” when the news came out.

The decision is in line with Mr Erdogan’s calls to turn the hugely symbolic world heritage site into a mosque despite widespread international criticism, including from the US and Orthodox Christian leaders.

The president is due to speak shortly before 9pm local time.

Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, Turkey. Photograph: Tolga Bozoglu/EPA

Greece’s culture ministry said on Friday the decision was an “open provocation” to the civilised world.

“Today’s decision, which came as a result of the political will of president Erdogan is an open provocation to the civilised world which recognises the unique value and ecumenical nature of the monument,” culture minister Lina Mendoni said in a written statement.

The religious group which brought the case had contested the legality of the 1934 decision by the modern Turkish republic’s secular government ministers and argued the building was the personal property of Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II, who conquered Istanbul in 1453.

The court ruled Hagia Sophia is the property of a foundation managing the Sultan’s assets and has opened it up to the public as a mosque. – AP