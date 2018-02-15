Ireland would do well not to take democracy for granted
Stephen Collins: State’s early years avoided tyranny but Sinn Féin stance may pose threat
Road sign in front of Parliament Buildings at Stormont: political parties must have a concept of the common good as well as their own self-interest. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne
It is truly depressing to consider that 20 years after the signing of the Belfast Agreement we are once more looking at a breakdown in a tortuous set of negotiations aimed at restoring the powersharing institutions in Northern Ireland. It remains to be seen whether they can be put back on track.