In 1975, only two years after Ireland, the UK and Denmark joined the then European Economic Community (EEC), Garret FitzGerald, minister for foreign affairs, made an important observation about Ireland’s European vocation. The UK had just reconfirmed its own membership in a contentious referendum.

EEC membership, FitzGerald argued in a speech to the Royal Irish Academy, offered the prospect of eliminating what he described as the “psychological hang-ups that were an inevitable feature of the highly polarised bilateral relationship which had previously existed between Ireland and Britain”.