Investigators find signs of ‘latent radicalisation’ of Paris police HQ attacker

France’s anti-terror prosecutor said its investigation had detected signs of “latent radicalisation” of the knife attacker who killed four co-workers in Paris this week.

The 45-year-old, named in the media as Mickaël H, had converted to Islam about ten years ago.

He exchanged 33 text messages with his wife ahead of the attacks, all of which were of a religious character, the prosecutor said on Saturday.

The assailant was a computer scientist in the intelligence branch at police headquarters, and had worked for the police for 15 years. He was stationed in one of the most important and sensitive police departments which co-ordinated counter-terrorist intelligence-gathering in the capital. He had full security clearance.

Counter-terrorist investigators are now investigating what led him to launch a knife attack on police officers he worked with, whether it was premeditated and whether he entered the building with his own knife.

No surviving witnesses

At lunchtime on Thursday, deep inside the vast police complex near Notre Dame in the centre of Paris, the man took a ceramic knife and launched a killing spree which lasted only a few minutes.

First, in an office in his own department, he killed three police intelligence officers. Then he took a stairway, killing another staff member and injuring two more before heading towards the exit.

A young intern police officer, who had worked in the building for only a few days, called for the man to drop the knife. When he did not, the young officer shot him in the head, killing him.

There were no surviving witnesses from the room where he first attacked and killed three officers, so it was not clear what he may have said to them as he launched the violent attack.

Initially the attack had been treated as a homicide and investigated by regular police. As searches and checks continued at the assailant’s home, the counter-terrorism force was called in and police officials said nothing was being ruled out as a motive.

Police on Friday continued to search the assailant’s home in a small town near Charles de Gaulle airport north of the city. Data from his computers and phones was also being assessed. Within hours of the attack, investigators in balaclavas were seen removing computer equipment from the property.

Not on watchlist

The assailant, who was French and born on the island of Martinique, had previously converted to Islam, but initial searches at his home were reported to have shown no sign of any radicalisation. He had not been on any watchlist.

The government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye said on Friday morning that the possibility of a terror motive “has clearly not been ruled out”. But she added: “It is important to emphasise – you are not a terrorist because you are Muslim and converting to Islam is not an automatic sign of radicalisation.” She told France Info radio: “The facts need to be looked at carefully.”

The interior minister Christophe Castaner said the assailant had “never shown any behavioural problems” and never aroused the “slightest reason for alarm”. The attacker was said to be a quiet and unassuming member of staff, and no change in his behaviour had been noted in the weeks before the attack.

The Paris police chief Didier Lallement told reporters on Friday that no theory was being ruled out at this stage. He said the Paris police force “will be forever marked by this drama. We will not forget.”

The attacker’s widow told investigators that her husband, who had a severe hearing disability, displayed “unusual and agitated behaviour” the night before his crime, a source close to the investigation told AFP. She was questioned all day on Friday.

The attack came a day after thousands of officers marched in Paris to protest against low wages, long hours and an increasing suicide rate in their ranks. – Guardian/Reuters