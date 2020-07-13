Incumbent Andrzej Duda wins Polish election with 51.2% of vote

Incumbent Andrzej Duda has won Poland’s presidential election, after results released on Monday morning gave him 51.2 per cent of votes with almost all the ballots counted, the National Electoral Commission said.

Liberal challenger Rafal Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw, was trailing with 48.8 per cent. The NEC said remaining uncounted votes were unlikely to sway the final outcome.

The knife-edge second-round runoff was pitched by both sides as a battle for the future of Poland, with Mr Duda promising another term backing the legislative agenda of Poland’s ruling populist party and Mr Trzaskowski offering to be the face of a different Poland.

Mr Duda fought a divisive campaign in which he promised to back “family values” at the expense of LGBT rights and frequently used homophobic rhetoric. His anticipated win will give the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) control of most of the levers of power for several more years, allowing it to continue an agenda that has eroded the rule of law and judicial independence, putting Poland on a collision course with the EU.

An exit poll released as the polls closed at 9pm on Sunday gave Mr Duda 50.4 per cent of votes, which was well within the poll’s margin of error of two percentage points, and gave Mr Trzaskowski supporters hope that they might turn around the tiny deficit as the real votes were counted, especially given the likelihood of a strong pro-Trzaskowski vote from the more than half-a-million Poles voting abroad.

“I am absolutely convinced that when we count each vote, we will be victorious and we will definitely win,” Mr Trzaskowski told his supporters on Sunday evening.

In the end, however, Mr Duda has cemented his advantage, edging up in a “late poll” around midnight and then posting what looks like an unassailable lead in results released around 8am Warsaw time on Monday morning with more than 99 per cent of precincts reporting their counts. Turnout was high, at 68 per cent.

“People are ashamed of voting for the right, which means that exit polls underestimate support, because people are afraid of being excluded from their social circles by admitting their vote,” said the PiS deputy prime minister, Jadwiga Emilewicz, at a post-election event in Warsaw on Sunday night, predicting Mr Duda’s advantage would grow unassailable.

Mr Duda had the advantage of public television, which is controlled by PiS loyalists, boosting his campaign, and alleging Mr Trzaskowski was backed by shadowy foreign interests. – Guardian