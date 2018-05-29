Hungary’s ‘Stop Soros’ Bill seeks to criminalise NGOs helping migrants

The United Nations refugee agency has joined growing international criticism of Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban’s bid to criminalise non-governmental organisations that help migrants seek asylum in his country.

Mr Orban’s government submitted the proposals to parliament in Budapest on Tuesday, less than two months after his Fidesz party won a landslide re-election on pledges to block immigration and crack down on NGOs, especially those financed by liberal Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros.

As well as forcing groups that work with migrants to undergo an arduous process of security clearance and pay a 25 per cent tax on foreign funding, the so-called “Stop Soros” Bill would allow the authorities to jail NGO workers who help people who are not eligible for asylum in Hungary.

“Those who provide financial means . . . or conduct this organisational activity on a regular basis will be punishable with up to one year in prison,” said the official text of the proposals.

“We need an action plan to defend Hungary and this is the Stop Soros package of Bills,” the interior ministry added in a comment.

Mr Orban has led central European opposition to immigration since 2015, when his increasingly nationalist government built fences on Hungary’s borders to keep out refugees and migrants as more than a million sought to settle in the EU.

Muslim migrants

He claims – without offering plausible evidence – that Mr Soros, the EU and the UN are conspiring to bring vast numbers of Muslim migrants to Europe, to destroy nation states and what he calls the continent’s identity and Christian traditions.

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) urged Mr Orban on Tuesday to drop the Stop Soros Bill, saying it was “seriously concerned that these proposals, if passed, would deprive people who are forced to flee their homes of critical aid and services, and further inflame tense public discourse and rising xenophobic attitudes”.

“Seeking asylum is a fundamental human right, it is not a crime . . . We are particularly concerned that the government is targeting those who, in a purely humanitarian role, help people who are seeking asylum,” said Pascale Moreau, director of the UNHCR’s Europe bureau.

Mr Soros said on Tuesday that the 2015 migration crisis had been exploited by “unscrupulous leaders . . . in countries that have accepted hardly any refugees”.

‘Christian Europe’

“[Mr Orban] is now posing as the defender of his version of a Christian Europe that is challenging the values on which the European Union was founded,” Mr Soros said, two weeks after his Open Society Foundations announced it was moving its regional headquarters from Budapest to Berlin.

“He is trying to take over the leadership of the Christian Democratic parties, which form the majority in the European Parliament, ” Mr Soros added.

New York-based Human Rights Watch is calling on the European People’s Party (EPP) – the largest group in the European Parliament – to expel Fidesz for using “xenophobia to fuel discrimination against migrants and . . . trying to silence NGOs”.

Critics accuse the EPP – which includes Fine Gael – of giving Mr Orban free rein, even as the EU raises major concerns over the state of democracy and the rule of law in Hungary.