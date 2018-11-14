How the Brexit withdrawal deal would limit damage to Ireland

It has been clear since UK voted to leave the EU that the harder the Brexit, the worse it would be for Ireland’s economy. So the draft withdrawal agreement offers some positives for the Irish economy, promising to keep the UK in a customs union with the EU – at least for a period – if this is needed to avoid a hard Irish Border and seeming to point the way to a close future trading relationship.

However the uncertainty will continue for a while yet, as the UK cabinet decides on Wednesday whether to put the plan to a vote in the House of Commons where success is far from guaranteed. Were the agreement to be voted down, it is not clear what would then happen.

Brexit was always going to be a negative for Ireland, so what we are talking about here is damage limitation, both politically and economically. Politically, the key issue is whether the draft agreement contains a cast-iron guarantee that there will be no return of a hard Irish Border. We must await the publication of the document to judge this, though Irish sources say they are content. Vital here will be what review mechanisms are agreed in the deal for the so-called backstop arrangements – the guarantees of no hard Border – and what are the specific safeguards for Northern Ireland.

Ireland’s second key objective in the Brexit process was to maintain as free trade as possible between the EU and the UK, to protect exporters and importers. Here, the most immediate issue is avoiding a no-deal Brexit.

Transition period

Under the withdrawal agreement, a so-called transition period comes into play when the UK leaves the EU next March, meaning little would change in terms of trade until December 2020. However if the withdrawal agreement falls, then there is no transition period and the risk is that the UK leaves next March in a potentially chaotic scenario which would also deal a blow to our economy. A no-deal Brexit would also inevitably mean the return of border checks on the island of Ireland.

“There is no question that if a no-deal Brexit is off the table Irish businesses would breathe a huge sign of relief,” according to Fergal O’Brien, head of policy at IBEC, the business group. If this then leads to talks on a close future trade relationship, then this would also be positive, he said. A lurch towards a no-deal Brexit would also threaten a damaging fall in the value of sterling, a blow to competitiveness of those exporing to that market.

Talks on a future trade relationship between the EU and UK would start in earnest during the transition. If there is not a clear outcome guaranteeing no hard Border by the end of the transition period, then under the backstop plan the whole of the UK will remain in a customs union with the EU. Under the plan the North would remain even more closely aligned with the EU customs regime and single market rules, to guarantee no hard Irish Border.

This customs union plan would offer some wider economic protections to Ireland, even if trade will still not flow as freely as now. Carol Lynch, a partner in BDO specialising in trade, says that the terms of this customs union would be important in determining the additional burden on trading Irish businesses, as would any divergence in other non-customs regulations.

Damaging tariffs

Crucially, if the UK remains in a customs union with the EU, then this would avoid damaging tariffs, or import taxes, being placed on exports to the UK and imports coming into Ireland. This is a particular threat to the food sector, both in relation to exports to the UK in areas such as beef and cheese and imports of consumer foods. It should also help to protect cross-border business supply chains to some extent, though divergent rules and regulations could mean more bureaucracy and checks on goods crossing from Britain to Ireland.

Of course the nature of the long-term trading relationship between the EU and UK will still remain unclear, with the UK-wide customs union, if introduced, seen as “temporary”. Uncertainty will remain. However if this customs union idea is in the withdrawal agreement as a “backstop”, it does seem to provide a pointer to future talks on how the EU and UK will trade together in future.

None of this is yet tied down – far from it. As Goodbody economist Dermot O’Leary wrote in a note to clients this morning, as we now stand the outcome still remains uncertain with “an agreed deal, no-deal and another referendum all being possibilities.”

Two other points are clear. Firstly, Brexit was always going to be a bad deal for the UK economy and any deal will leave it worse off. This is , economically, better than a “no deal” for the UK, but there is not much more to say in its favour. Secondly, the extent to which the Irish Border issue has shaped the outcome is remarkable. But it remains to be seen whether the resulting compromises can get through the UK political storm which is now underway.