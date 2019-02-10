‘Hitler paintings’ go unsold at German auction amid forgery fears

Five watercolours attributed to Adolf Hitler have failed to sell at auction.

The paintings, from his early days as a struggling artist, failed to sell in the German city of Nuremberg, possibly over fears they could be fakes.

The Nuremberger Nachrichten newspaper reported that no bids were received on the paintings, which had starting prices of between €19,000 and €45,000.

Three days before Saturday’s auction, prosecutors seized 63 other paintings attributed to Hitler from the auction house to investigate allegations they were fakes.

In Berlin last month, prosecutors seized three other Hitler watercolours after receiving a complaint questioning their authenticity.

As a young man, Hitler is thought to have painted some 2,000 pictures as he unsuccessfully struggled to succeed as an artist in Vienna before the first World War. – AP