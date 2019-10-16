Higgins cites vulnerability of ‘small islands’ on visit to Cyprus

“Small islands” like Ireland and Cyprus “are inherently vulnerable” to the “forces of nature” as well as “the ravages of expansionist and acquisitive empires,” President Michael D Higgins told the Cypriot parliament on Wednesday.

Mr Higgins, who again called on all countries to cooperate on the challenge of climate breakdown, was welcomed at the house of representatives in Nicosia by the speaker Demetris Syllouris, who touched upon issues which have dominated talks in Europe this week.

Caputuring the mood in the house, Mr Syllouris said: “We pray against a no-deal Brexit.”Having attended centenary celebrations of the Dáil in January, the speaker also called for strengthening ties between the two parliaments.

In his address, Mr Higgins thanked Cyprus and other EU member states for for the “solidarity shown” Ireland as Britain prepared to leave the EU, risking the Good Friday Agreement which had brought peace over the past 20 years.

President D Higgins addresses the Cypriot house of representatives. Photograph: Maxwell

“The potential creation of any hard border on our island could put this hard-won process at risk,” the President said.

Since he had visited the old city of Nicosia and seen the local manifestation of the line dividing the island, he expressed the hope that Cyprus could be reunited and full reconciliation achieved between the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities.

He called for fruitful cooperation between the two islands in culture, law, business, food, environment, and maritime relations.

Mr Higgins was critical of the “blunt handling” by the European Union of the global financial crisis but said both the Irish and Cypriot peoples emerged due to their resilience. He argued that due to EU failures “social cohesion has been significantly damaged across our union,” leading to the “rise of euro-scepticism, exclusionary forms of nationalism and austerity-sourced populism” based on fear and ignorance which lead to antagonism against migrants.

While he declared the the EU to be a community of laws, values and economic and economic and social relations, he stated unequivocaly that European values were “not being upheld uniformly,” ushering in “the politics of division, fear and blame” which undermined democracy and freedom.

The president pointed out that 10,000 Irish soldiers had served with the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus and that this commitment had been maintained through An Garda Síochána in the UN police force. Commenting also on Irish support for the Committee on Missing Persons, which is supported financially by Ireland, he hoped that its efforts would heal the wounds of loss and support bereaved families whose relatives disappeared during the 1963-1964 troubles and the 1974 Turkish invasion of the north of the island.

Mr Higgins closed by addressing the problems posed by global migration and the need to deal with the sources of poverty, conflict and forced migration. He urged aid donors to focus on the areas from which people fled as well as countries which received them.

Following the house session, the presidential party toured the hill village of Lefkara, famous from the time of Shakespeare where local women have produced “Lefkara lace,” graceful embriodery currently made on Irish linen.

Famagusta in Cyprus is the site of Shakespeare’s Othello and, in bygone days, Cypriot fabrics, carob syrup and cumin were sold in London markets: A reminder that gobalisation is not a contemporary phenomenon.