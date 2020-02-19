Hanau shooting: ‘At least eight killed’ in German town

German police say several people were shot dead in the town of Hanau.

The dpa news agency reported that police said people were killed, but it was not clear exactly what was behind the incident. Reuters reported that at least eight people had been killed, citing German tabloid Bild.

Hanau is near Frankfurt.

Regional public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk reported, without citing sources, that an attack took place in a shisha bar in the centre of the town.

It said witnesses reported hearing eight or nine shots and seeing at least one person lying on the ground.

The perpetrator or perpetrators then apparently went to another part of the town, where shots were fired in another hookah lounge, the broadcaster said. – AP/Reuters