Hammond shares May’s ‘determination’ to get Chequers agreed

British chancellor of the exchequer Philip Hammond has said he backs prime minister Theresa May’s Chequers plan for a comprehensive exit deal in the Brexit talks.

Speaking at the Tory party conference in Birmingham, Mr Hammond said Europe would remain Britain’s largest trading partner and there was a need for friction-free access to the EU to continue.

“That’s why I share the prime minister’s determination to get the Chequers plan agreed,” he said.

Nevertheless, Mr Hammond said the government was preparing for the possibility of a no-deal outcome, saying: “And be in no doubt that I will maintain enough fiscal firepower to support our economy if that happens.”

The chancellor said he was confident a deal would be agreed and predicted this would lead to stronger growth and a “deal dividend”.

Mr Hammond claimed the UK treasury’s austerity programme will come under attack from “populists and demagogues” among Jeremy Corbyn’s supporters, but predicted it would retain the backing of the British people.

The chancellor said he would keep back funds to protect the economy should the government fail to secure a Brexit deal.

But he conceded that his plan to be fiscally responsible would be controversial and the Conservative party needed to hold its nerve over the coming months as pleas for extra spending grew louder.

Mr Hammond also said the time was approaching when the government would need to tax internet companies such as Amazon and Google, saying: “The global internet giants must contribute fairly to funding our public services.” Mr Hammond said the best way to tax international companies was through global agreements, but added: “The time for talking is coming to an end and the stalling has to stop. If we cannot reach agreement, the UK will go it alone with a digital services tax of its own.”

With four weeks to go until the autumn budget, Mr Hammond hinted he would take a cautious approach due to the possibility of Britain crashing out of the EU without a deal.

Customs union

His comments come as British Brexit minister Dominic Raab has said prime minister Theresa May’s government will not accept two different customs regimes in the United Kingdom after Brexit so the European Union needs to show less dry legalism in talks on Northern Ireland.

“What we’re not going to do is see the United Kingdom carved up into two separate customs regimes . . . that is just not on the table. Frankly, I think it’s outrageous even to contemplate it,” Mr Raab told Sky News on Monday.

“We need to see a bit less dry legalism and dry dogmatism and a bit more of the flexibility that we have demonstrated in our white paper,” Mr Raab said.

Mr Raab also warned the European Union against trying to bully the United Kingdom into signing a deal that would undermine the unity of the country.

“If the only offer from the EU threatens the integrity of our Union then we will be left with no choice but to leave with no deal,” Mr Raab told the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.

“What is unthinkable is that this government, or any British government, could be bullied by the threat of some kind of economic embargo, into signing a one-sided deal against our country’s interests,” Mr Raab said.

Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab speaks during day two of the annual Conservative Party Conference. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

“I find it hard to believe that they would, for narrow political ends, seek to punish Britain in such a crass and counterproductive way,” he said.

Mr Raab called on European Union leaders to start to compromise in talks over Britain’s exit from the EU, as time runs out for a deal to be done.

“If the EU want a deal, they need to get serious. And they need to do it now,” Mr Raab told the Conservative party conference in Birmingham on Monday.

He said the EU’s approach to talks so far had seen “a starkly one-sided approach to negotiation” which had left “no room for serious compromise”.

Soviet prison

Meanwhile British foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt has come under fire for comparing the European Union to the Soviet Union during a speech at the Conservative party conference ”.

Two former leaders of the UK’s foreign office and a former president of Estonia were among those who criticised the speech in which Hunt described the EU as a prison.

Peter Ricketts, who ran the Foreign Office between 2006-10 and is a former ambassador to France, tweeted: “This rubbish is unworthy of a British foreign secretary. The EU isn’t a Soviet-style prison. Its legal order has brought peace and prosperity after a century of war. Our decision to leave was always going to leave us worse off. The only punishment is the self-inflicted variety.”

Sir Simon Fraser, who led the Foreign Office from 2010-15, said he agreed with Lord Ricketts: “Whatever you think about #Brexit, shocking failure of judgement for British foreign secretary to compare European Union with Soviet Union.”

The comparison would have been shocking for many EU member states that were once occupied by the Soviet Union, or controlled from Moscow.

The president of the European council, Donald Tusk, was a student supporter of Poland’s anti-communist Solidarity trade union. He lost his job and was evicted from his home when Poland’s rulers cracked down on opponents in 1981, and was later jailed for founding a periodical about liberal economics. He has yet to comment on Hunt’s remarks.

Latvia’s ambassador to London, Baiba Braze, wrote: “Soviets killed, deported, exiled and imprisoned [HUNDREDS OF]thousands of Latvia’s inhabitants after the illegal occupation in 1940, and ruined lives of three generations, while the EU has brought prosperity, equality, growth, respect.”

To dispel the impression of a break in relations, she later added she was grateful for the foreign secretary’s “warm words and memories” of his visit to Latvia and “the UK’s contribution to our freedom”.

Toomas Hendrik Ilves, Estonia’s former president, criticised Mr Hunt’s words in a series of withering tweets. “I used to think foreign ministers were the smartest people in democratic governments,” he wrote. However, while serving as Estonia’s foreign minister “I realised then that most of my colleagues from parliamentary democracies were either the head of the junior coalition partner (with little interest in foreign policy) or a crony/competitor of the PM.”

Mr Hunt told party conference delegates he had voted to remain in the EU, but now supported leave because of what he called the EU’s “arrogance” during Brexit negotiations.

He said the EU seemed to want to “punish” a member for leaving, and likened their tactics to the Soviet Union.

“The lesson from history is clear: if you turn the EU club into a prison, the desire to get out won’t diminish, it will grow - and we won’t be the only prisoner that will want to escape.

“If you reject the hand of friendship offered by our prime minister, you turn your back on the partnership that has given Europe more security, more freedom and more opportunities than ever in history.”

He also recalled a recent visit to Latvia, where he laid a wreath at the Latvian Freedom Monument. “In a remarkable transformation, Latvia is a modern democracy, part of both Nato and the EU. And no European country did more to bring about that transformation than Britain.”–Reporting from PA and Guardian News and Media 2018