Goodbye to Rome? Former pope Benedict visits ailing brother in Bavaria

Pope emeritus Benedict XVI is in the Bavarian city of Regensburg to spend time with his ailing brother, Georg, prompting speculation that the 93-year-old German former pontiff may not return to Rome.

Benedict was born Joseph Ratzinger in 1927 in the small town of Marktl, 100km away. His older brother, Georg, is 96 and also a priest. For decades he led the popular boys’ choir at Regensburg Cathedral.

Now he is bedridden and on Friday the two brothers celebrated Mass together at Georg’s house and had lunch. Afterwards Benedict, who stood down as pope in 2013, returned to a local priests’ seminary, where he is living during his open-ended stay.

The diocese of Regensburg confirmed it was hosting a VIP guest. The local seminary’s vice-rector, Fr Christoph Leuchtner, said he only found out on Wednesday who was arriving the following day.

As pope, Benedict stayed here during his visit to Germany in 2006. Now he and his small entourage – including secretary Georg Gänswein, a doctor, a carer, a nun and a three-man security team – are occupying a seven-room suite.

“He has no special wishes. The pope is the most modest man, he has no demands. Although we would fulfil any wish,” said Fr Leuchtner to the tabloid Bild.

A group of people at the blocked street leading to the residence of Georg Ratzinger. Photograph: Lukas Barth-Tuttas/EPA

As well as visiting his brother several times a day, and regular rest and prayer, a diocese spokesman said the elderly pope emeritus had been enjoying the culinary delights of his homeland.

For breakfast he had brezen, the large bready Bavarian original, shrunk later into the crispy “pretzel”. For dessert on Friday, the two brothers enjoyed a slice of the local apple strudel.

Ripple of excitement

News of Benedict’s presence in Regensburg has caused a ripple of excitement in rural Bavaria, delighted to have something to talk about other than the pandemic. This is only his third trip to Germany in recent years and is believed to be his first outside Italy since retiring from the papacy.

The trip arose after Georg’s plans to visit Rome were cancelled because of the pandemic. His weakening health has made it impossible for him to make the trip now. That prompted the younger brother to visit his older brother in Bavaria – with the permission of Pope Francis. When their sister died in 1991, Ratzinger was unable to make it to Germany in time.

A spokesperson for the Regensburg diocese confirmed it was a spontaneous visit with a farewell character and that the pope emeritus was “exhausted” by the exertion of his trip.

“As far as I know there is no date for a return flight,” said the spokesperson. “The pope is 93 years old. Such a trip isn’t one you take just like that.”

Images of Benedict in public show him bowed and confined to a wheelchair.

Friends say the former pope is physically weak but remains intellectually sharp. An unnamed confidante insisted to Bild that he “will remain until the life of his brother ends”. Some wonder if the stay will be longer.