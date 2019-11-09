Germany marks 30 years since fall of the Berlin Wall

Germany is marking 30 years since the Berlin Wall fell, a pivotal moment in the events that brought down Communism in eastern Europe.

Leaders from Germany and other European nations are attending ceremonies on Saturday in Berlin recalling the peaceful protests that piled pressure on East Germany’s government to allow its citizens free passage to the west on November 9th, 1989.

The main commemoration is being held at Bernauer Strasse, where one of the last parts of the wall that divided the city for 28 years still stands.

Light installations, concerts and public debates are also being held throughout the city and other parts of Germany to mark the anniversary.

– Additional reporting from AP