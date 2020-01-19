Germany hosts talks aimed at ending Libyan civil war

Libya’s warring factions met in Berlin on Sunday for talks that dragged into evening, aimed at ending the long-running conflict in the North African country.

The head of Tripoli’s internationally recognised government, Fayez al-Sarraj, and his rival, the renegade military general Khalifa Haftar, attended the talks hosted by Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Also in attendance at the UN-backed meeting in the German capital, the first such gathering since 2018, were leaders and lawmakers from 10 countries. They have all taken different sides in what has become one of the world’s most internationalised conflicts with no apparent military solution.

Libya has had no stable government since dictator Muammar Gaddafi was toppled and killed by NATO-backed rebels in 2011. Since then western and Arab countries have been closely involved in the chaotic aftermath, supplying arms and drones to the warring factions.

The battle for the capital Tripoli has left around 2,000 people dead and displaced 100,000 more, with neither side able to press their advantage.

Talks on Sunday focused on a draft communiqué agreeing to a truce, a real weapons embargo and monitoring mechanism as first steps towards peace. But mistrust between the warring camps – and the considerable egos of the international leaders attending the talks – left diplomatic observers in Berlin unsure about the likelihood of any progress on Sunday.

Ahead of the meeting, a mixture of individual and round-table talks, Dr Merkel said enforcing a UN arms embargo on Libya would be a priority at the meeting. Her officials played down expectations of a breakthrough, insisting the talks were about creating an atmosphere for further progress towards peace.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell urged European leaders to re-engage with the conflict to throttle numbers of migrants fleeing the conflict and heading north.

Failed ceasefire

The warring sides agreed a ceasefire earlier this month but Gen Haftar departed talks in Moscow on January 12th before signing a formalised agreement with Fayez al-Sarraj.

Mr Sarraj heads the government of national accord (GNA), brokered by a 2015 UN agreement intended to end internal political divisions.

This legitimate government – with allies including Qatar, Italy, Algeria and Turkey as its most important supporter – enjoys little authority and is dependent on militias to keep at bay the forces of Gen Haftar.

A former senior army officer who fell out with dictator Colonel Gaddafi in the late 1980s, Gen Haftar returned from a 20-year exile during the country’s 2011 revolution to head the Libyan National Army of professional soldiers, elements of the Libyan military and local militias as well as Islamist groups. He is backed by the UAE, Egypt, France, Jordan and, most recently, Russian mercenaries.

Ahead of the Berlin conference, Mr Sarraj vowed to “defend” Tripoli in the case of an inconclusive conference outcome and cast doubt on Gen Haftar’s agenda.

“Long experience makes us doubt the intentions, seriousness and commitment of the other side, whom everyone knows seeks powers at any price,” said Mr Sarraj.

Among those attending the Berlin talks were the leaders of France, Italy, the UK and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as well as attendees from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Algeria, China and the Republic of Congo. The EU, UN, African Union and Arab League were also represented.

A week after his ceasefire proposal, Russian president Vladimir Putin called for “dialogue to continue so the conflict will be solved” while Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a GNA supporter, warned Gen Haftar to end his “aggressive stance”.

According to Libya’s National Oil Corporation, Gen Haftar’s forces ordered a shutdown of eastern oil ports on Friday, cutting production and squeezing related revenues for Tripoli’s budget.