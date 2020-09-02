Germany demands Kremlin explanation as Navalny poisoning confirmed

Germany has “proven beyond doubt” that the chemical nerve agent Novichok was used to poison Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition activist who is being treated in a Berlin hospital after collapsing in Siberia last month.

The finding resulted from a toxicological test carried out by a specialist military laboratory on samples taken from Mr Navalny, defence minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Wednesday. The test had “proven beyond doubt” that he had been poisoned with a “chemical nerve agent of the novichok group”, she said.

Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union, was also used in the 2018 Salisbury poisonings that targeted former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

In a statement, the German government said it “strongly condemned” the poisoning and demanded the Kremlin provide an explanation “as a matter of urgency”.

Foreign minister Heiko Maas said Russia’s ambassador to Germany had been summoned to the foreign ministry on Wednesday and was told that the German government insisted the Russian authorities “fully and transparently investigate” Mr Navalny’s poisoning. He said the use of chemical weapons was prohibited by international treaties.

“Russia should itself have a serious interest in good relations with its neighbours in Europe, ” Mr Maas said. “It must now be clear that this is the right point to make a contribution to that.”

New low

The poisoning of Mr Navalny threatens to plunge German-Russian relations, already strained by the murder of a Chechen rebel in a Berlin park last year and a massive hack on the Bundestag computer system in 2015, to a new low.

The German government said it would inform its partners in the EU and Nato about the results of its tests on Mr Navalny. “It will consult with its partners about an appropriate joint reaction,” it said.

As investors anticipated likely western sanctions against Russia, the rouble weakened by 2 per cent on the German government statement to trade at 75 to the dollar. Russia’s RTS futures index fell nearly 3 per cent after having risen throughout Wednesday.

Mr Navalny, Russia’s most prominent anti-corruption activist and the best-known critic of President Vladimir Putin, fell sick on a flight from Siberia after drinking a cup of tea at the airport in Tomsk on August 20th.

He was initially treated in the nearby city of Omsk, where his plane made an emergency stopover. Doctors there said they found no traces of poison in his system, diagnosed him with a metabolic disorder and acute pancreatitis, and refused to let him travel for medical treatment abroad.

However, the doctors later dropped their objections, and on August 22nd Mr Navalny arrived in the Charité hospital in Berlin where he has been treated since. The hospital said he was in stable condition, but declined to give any further prognosis.

Charité announced last week that tests indicated he had been poisoned with a cholinesterase inhibitor and was being treated with the antidote atropine. Experts said that indicated he had been exposed to a nerve agent such as Novichok, sarin or VX.

Sixth poisoning

The British authorities blamed the Salisbury attack on the Skripals on the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence service, and the UK and its western allies responded by expelling dozens of Russian diplomats.

“Only the state could use Novichok,” Ivan Zhdanov, director of Mr Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, tweeted. “That’s beyond any reasonable doubt.”

The suspected attack on Mr Navalny has highlighted the risks Kremlin critics and human rights campaigners face in Russia. It is the sixth apparent poisoning of a Russian opposition activist in the past five years, with two previous victims reporting symptoms similar to Mr Navalny’s.

The Kremlin previously dismissed calls for an inquiry and claimed that Russian doctors found no evidence Mr Navalny was poisoned, even though officials told his family that tests discovered a “deadly toxin” in his body before abruptly changing tack.

Dmitry Peskov, Mr Putin’s spokesman, refused to say Mr Navalny’s name in public and said accusations of state involvement in his poisoning were “hot air.”

Leonid Rink, one of the scientists who developed Novichok for the Soviet chemical weapons programme, told state newswire RIA Novosti that Mr Navalny’s symptoms were inconsistent with the nerve agent and claimed any suggestions to the contrary were “political nonsense”.

Russian police announced a probe into Mr Navalny’s illness last week - a procedural step short of criminal charges - after Germany and the EU pushed Mr Putin to investigate Mr Navalny’s poisoning.

Mr Navalny's aides said they expected little from the investigation after police refused to open inquiries into all five previous suspected poisonings of opposition activists.