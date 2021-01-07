Germany considers Ireland travel ban over high Covid-19 rate

Germany is to tighten up travel to and from Ireland and is mulling a total travel ban in response to the island’s spiralling infection rate.

Senior sources in Berlin confirmed that two options are being considered by Chancellor Angela Merkel and officials at a meeting in the chancellery on Thursday evening.

One option would halt all travel to and from Ireland, including air connections from major cities such as Munich, Hamburg, Frankfurt and Berlin. This option could also hit road traffic, with serious consequences for Irish trade. European geography makes Germany a major artery for all trade heading east and south, and difficult for lorries to circumvent.

“Protecting Irish trade in a post-Brexit environment is paramount,” said one Irish Government source familiar with the Berlin deliberations.

If this option is chosen for Ireland it was likely, one German official said, that the measures for Ireland would echo those in place for the UK - which allow travel exceptions for hauliers.

A second travel restriction option, seen by Dublin as less damaging, would see Ireland added to a list of high risk countries required by Germany to present a negative Covid-19 test result no older than 48 hours on arrival, and quarantine until a second test five days after arrival.

This additional measure was agreed by Dr Merkel on Tuesday in a video conference with Germany’s 16 federal state leaders, and will come into effect next Monday.

A German government official said Ireland had been on Berlin’s radar for some time, given the spike in infection rates since Christmas - and corresponding stark warnings from Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

Questions about Ireland are part of a wider discussion being held at an evening meeting chaired by Chancellor Merkel, and attended by senior officials from senior ministries including foreign affairs and transport.