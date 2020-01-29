Germany confirms four cases of coronavirus in Bavaria

Germany has confirmed four cases of the coronavirus, all employees at a Bavarian car parts firm recently visited by a Chinese colleague.

Authorities in the southern German state confirmed on Tuesday evening the first known person-to-person transmission of the virus outside Asia.

Four employees have been infected, according to the Bavarian health ministry, at least 40 more employees are at risk and their health is being monitored.

The first Webasto employee to fall ill is a 33-year-old man from the Landsberg region. He had close contact with a colleague from the firm’s Chinese operation visiting Bavaria for training.

Andreas Zapf, head of the Bavarian State Office for Health and Food Safety, said the Chinese woman began to feel sick on the flight home on January 23rd.

She sought medical attention, was confirmed to be carrying the virus that first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The woman said she had visited her parents in the Wuhan region before the trip to Germany.

A spokeswoman for the Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s centre for disease prevention and control, said the Bavarian cases appeared to be the first instance of a “human-to-human transmission” outside Asia.

The four patients are being kept in an isolation ward at a Munich hospital and authorities say none have displayed any known symptoms.

In a statement, the Webasto company said it had halted all business travel to and from China “for at least the next two weeks”.

The virus has so far killed over 100 people and infected more than 4,500 people in China.

Cases have also been reported in a growing number of other countries, including the United States, France, Australia and Japan.

Germany’s federal health ministry has announced a series of precautions, operational from Wednesday.

All airlines flying into Germany are required to register the health status of passengers after landing. In addition airlines have been asked to provide seating plans, to help contain any further outbreaks if required.

Travellers will be issued with forms, requiring them to detail their travel and whereabouts in the last 30 days.

On Wednesday morning, the Webasto plant in Starnberg, south of Munich, announced it was closing until further notice.

The family-owned business is one of Germany’s major car parts manufacturers, in particular an engine heating system it supplies to many of the country’s automotive firms.