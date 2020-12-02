German police question man (51) over SUV deaths in Trier

German police are questioning a 51 year-old man who drove a borrowed SUV at high speed through a pedestrian zone in Trier, killing five - including a nine week-old baby - and injuring 15.

The 51 year-old local man, a trained electrician who was under the influence of alcohol, will be brought before a remand judge on Wednesday morning.

At 1.47pm on Tuesday police received a call that a man in a two-tonne vehicle was racing through the car-free inner-city of Trier, near the border with Luxembourg.

Eye-witnesses say people “flew through the air” as they were targeted indiscriminately by the driver. Many shoppers jumped out of the path and of the vehicle and hid in shops.

Among the dead: three women aged between 25 and 73, a baby girl born nine weeks ago and her 45 year-old father. The baby’s mother and sister are in a serious condition in hospital.

Four minutes after they were alarmed, local police stopped the man by ramming his vehicle into a kerb. The man tried to flee but was overpowered and cuffed by officers.

Local media reported the man has no terrorist links or record of political extremism but was well-known in the city and often loitered drunk around kebab stands.

“The perpetrator was arrested after targeting people indiscriminately with his vehicle,” said Mr Karl-Peter Jochem, local police spokesman. “We cannot say anything yet about a motive, why he did it.”

As police questioned the man, forensic investigators inspected the 1km trail of destruction - mangled bicycles and cafe furniture - in the shopping precinct near the city’s Roman ruins.

“I just walked through the city centre and it was a horrifying scene ... it looks like war,” said Mayor Wolfram Leibe on Tuesday evening, fighting back tears at a press conference. “There was a running shoe lying there ... the girl who owned it is dead.”

Local man Manfred Krames said he couldn’t believe what was happening as he saw it outside his window on the main shopping street on a normal afternoon.

“I was having a nap, my fiance called me to the window saying something had happened,” he told the Bild tabloid. “I thought I was dreaming as I saw one person after another fell over as if they fainted, I thought it was a poison gas attack.”

Local police asked eye-witnesses to share with them - and not with social media - any photographs or video footage of the incident.

Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her condolences to the families of the victims, saying “what happened in Trier is simply harrowing”.

Tuesday’s attack was not the first of its kind in Germany. Dozens of people were injured in a similar incident in the nearby state of Hesse last February, and again on New Year’s Day 2019 in Germany’s western Ruhr area. Five people were killed in April 2018 when a driver rammed his camping van into a crowd in a pedestrian area of Münster in western Germany.