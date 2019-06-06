German nurse handed second life sentence for murder of 85 patients

A male nurse has been handed a second life sentence for the murder of 85 patients in his care, confirming him as the worst serial killer in postwar Germany.

While employed at clinics in the northern German towns of Delmenhorst and Oldenburg between the years 2000 and 2005, Niels Hoegel used various drugs to orchestrate cardiac arrests in patients in order to show off his resuscitation skills.

Addressing Hoegel at the district court in Oldenburg on Thursday, judge Sebastian Buehrmann said that his crimes were “beyond comprehension”. “The human mind capitulates in the face of the sheer number of deeds,” he said.

The 42-year-old nurse was handed the most severe form of life sentence possible under German law, which precludes the possibility of an early release after serving 15 years.

Prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment in Germany can usually apply for parole after 15 years. But if the court judges there is a “severe gravity of guilt”, parole can be barred for an unspecified period.

Hoegel had already been jailed for life in February 2015 for two murders and several attempted murders of intensive care patients at Delmenhorst hospital in Lower Saxony.

But German police subsequently unearthed evidence of further murders after analysing scores of patient files and exhuming more than 130 bodies in Germany, Poland and Turkey, starting during his employment at another hospital and continuing after he was caught in the act by a colleague.

During a trial that started in October 2018, Hoegel was accused of 100 counts of murder. He was cleared of only 14 counts, and confessed to 43 murders.

In the last hearing before Thursday’s sentencing, Hoegel had asked the relatives of his victims for forgiveness. “I want to apologise wholeheartedly to every single one of you for what I have done over the years,” the 42-year-old said on Wednesday. Over the course of the trial, he said, he had come to realise the amount of suffering his “terrible deeds” had caused.

Gaby Loebben, one of the lawyers representing victims’ relatives, told newspaper Bild that Hoegel’s apology was not credible: “He only acted out his remorse to gather plus points. He should have stayed silent.”

A psychiatrist expert witness said during the trial that while the accused nurse had displayed noticeable personality disorders, such as a lack of shame, guilt and empathy, they were not so severe as to nullify responsibility.–Guardian