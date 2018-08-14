Genoa bridge collapse: At least 22 killed in ‘enormous tragedy’

A motorway bridge that collapsed in Genoa, Italy, on Tuesday, killed at least 22 people and the death toll will rise, Italian deputy transport minister Edoardo Rixi has said in a television interview.

“It’s not acceptable that such an important bridge ... was not built to avoid this kind of collapse,” Rixi said on SkyNews24, speaking from Genoa. “The central section came down.”

Eight people are reportedly injured.

The bridge collapsed in the northwestern Italian city of Genoa during a storm, sending about 20 vehicles plunging 260ft into a heap of rubble below.

A firefighters’ spokeswoman said two people had been pulled alive from the rubble from the Morandi Bridge after a section collapsed onto an industrial area below.

The disaster occurred on a major road that connects Italy to France and other resorts on the eve of Ferragosto, a major Italian holiday. Traffic would have been heavier than usual as many people travelled to beaches or mountains.

Transport minister Danilo Toninelli called the collapse “an enormous tragedy”.

The head of the local ambulance service said there were “dozens of dead”, Italian news agency Adnkronos earlier reported.

Broadcaster Sky TG24 said the section of the bridge collapsed over an industrial zone. Firefighters have also raised concerns about gas lines.

Photos published by the ANSA news agency on its website showed a huge gulf between two sections of the bridge.

Video captured the sound of a man screaming: “Oh god, oh, god.” Other images showed a green truck that had stopped just yards short of the gaping hole in the bridge.

Interior minister Matteo Salvini said some 200 firefighters were responding to the accident.

He said on Twitter: “We are following minute by minute the situation for the bridge collapse in Genoa.”

The Morandi Bridge was inaugurated in 1967. It is 295ft high and just in excess of three-quarters of a mile long, with the longest section between supports measuring 650ft.

The bridge is a main thoroughfare connecting the A10 highway heading towards France and the A7 highway that continues north towards Milan.

ANSA said authorities believe a structural weakness caused the collapse.

The Irish Embassy in Rome is not aware of any Irish citizens involved in the incident.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said: “We are aware of the incident and we stand ready to provide consular assistance if requested”. The Embassy in Rome can be reached at +39 06 5852 381, while the Honorary Consulate in Milan can be reached at +39 02 551 87569.– Additional reporting: Agencies