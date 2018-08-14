Genoa bridge collapse: At least 20 killed in ‘enormous tragedy’

A motorway bridge that collapsed in Genoa, Italy, on Tuesday, killed at least 20 people, Italy’s Civil Protection Agency has said.

The agency said 16 people were injured and some 30 cars and between five to 10 trucks were on the road when a section of the bridge crashed down.

Ansa news agency had earlier reported that local fire brigade sources had said the death toll was up to 35.

An 80m-long section of the Morandi Bridge, including one set of the supports that tower above it, crashed down in torrential rains onto the roof of a factory and other buildings, crushing at least one truck and plunging huge slabs of concrete into the river below. About 20 vehicles on the bridge at the time of the incident were sent plunging 260ft into the rubble.

A firefighters’ spokeswoman said two people had been pulled alive from the rubble from the bridge.

The disaster occurred on a major road that connects Italy to France and other resorts on the eve of Ferragosto, a major Italian holiday. Traffic would have been heavier than usual as many people travelled to beaches or mountains.

Transport minister Danilo Toninelli called the collapse “an enormous tragedy”. He told Italian state television the disaster showed the dilapidated state of Italy’s infrastructure and a lack of maintenance, adding that “those responsible will have to pay”.

Motorway operator Autostrade said work to shore up the bridge’s foundation was being carried out at the time of the collapse. It said this work was constantly monitored.

Giovanni Toti, the governor of the northwestern Liguria region surrounding Genoa, said maintenance work carried out on the bridge had proved insufficient.

Gallery Genoa bridge collapse VIEW NOW

A director for Autostrade said the collapse was impossible to predict and it is too soon to determine the cause. However, the head of the civil protection agency, Angelo Borrelli, said he was not aware that any maintenance work was being done on the bridge.

Ansa said authorities believe a structural weakness caused the collapse.

Mr Borrelli also said 13 people had been hospitalised, including five in a critical condition.

Interior minister Matteo Salvini said some 200 firefighters were responding to the accident.

Clearing debris

Police footage showed firemen working to clear debris around a crushed truck, while other fireman nearby scaled broken slabs of the collapsed bridge support.

Broadcaster Sky TG24 said the section of the bridge collapsed over an industrial zone. Firefighters have also raised concerns about gas lines.

Photos published by Ansa on its website showed a huge gulf between two sections of the bridge.

Video captured the sound of a man screaming: “Oh god, oh, god.” Other images showed a green truck that had stopped just yards short of the gaping hole in the bridge.

Motorist Alessandro Megna told RAI state radio he had been in a traffic jam below the bridge and saw the collapse. “Suddenly the bridge came down with everything it was carrying. It was really an apocalyptic scene, I couldn’t believe my eyes,” he said.

Italian deputy transport minister Edoardo Rixi said in a television interview: “It’s not acceptable that such an important bridge ... was not built to avoid this kind of collapse.”

The office of prime minister Giuseppe Conte said he was heading to Genoa in the evening and would remain there on Wednesday. Defence minister Elisabetta Trenta said the army was ready to offer manpower and vehicles to help with the rescue operations.

Bridge’s history

The Morandi Bridge was inaugurated in 1967. It is 295ft high, with the longest section between supports measuring 650ft. Restructuring work on the 1.2 km-long bridge was carried out in 2016.

The bridge is a main thoroughfare connecting the A10 highway heading towards France and the A7 highway that continues north towards Milan.

The Irish Embassy in Rome is not aware of any Irish citizens involved in the incident.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said: “We are aware of the incident and we stand ready to provide consular assistance if requested.” The Embassy in Rome can be reached at +39 06 5852 381, while the Honorary Consulate in Milan can be reached at +39 02 551 87569.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveneny has expressed his condolences over the incident.

“I want to express my condolences to the Italian government and people, and especially to the families of those killed and injured in today’s horrific bridge collapse. My thoughts and prayers are with all those grieving at this very difficult time.”

– Additional reporting: Agencies