French president Emmanuel Macron tests positive for Covid-19

French president Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19, the French presidency said on Thursday.

“The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 today,” his office said in a statement. “This diagnosis was made following an PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms.”

The presidency said he would isolate for the next seven days but will continue to work and carry out duties via remote working.

The Élysée said it was not known at this stage as to how Mr Macron had contacted Covid-19. His office was in the process of identifying his close contacts.

The president was due to travel to Lebanon next week. He met with the Portuguese prime minister António Costa for a working lunch on Wednesday.

France has switched from a strict lockdown to a curfew this week and will be easing restrictions further for the Christmas holidays. – Reuters/Bloomberg