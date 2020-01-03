French police shoot dead man near Paris after stabbing attempt

Assailant attempted to stab several people in public park, report France’s BFM TV

BFTM TV said the attacker died shortly after he was shot and said one of the victims was severely injured. File photograph: AFP

French police shot dead a man on Friday in the city of Villejuif near Paris after he tried to stab several people in a public park, France’s BFM TV reported.

BFTM TV said the attacker died shortly after he was shot and said one of the victims was severely injured. – Reuters

