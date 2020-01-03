French police shoot dead man near Paris after stabbing attempt
Assailant attempted to stab several people in public park, report France’s BFM TV
French police shot dead a man on Friday in the city of Villejuif near Paris after he tried to stab several people in a public park, France’s BFM TV reported.
BFTM TV said the attacker died shortly after he was shot and said one of the victims was severely injured. – Reuters
