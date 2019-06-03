French duo jailed for 25 years each for vicious rape of Irish woman

Two French men have been convicted of brutally raping an Irish tourist in the Mediterranean town of Menton in southeast France.

Both were sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Pedro Miguel Goncalves Rodrigues and Rafael Rodrigue Torres were masons and childhood friends.

Now aged 30, they were described in court in Nice as “good fathers, good husbands and good workers”. They had no police records.

They were found guilty of “torture and acts of barbarism” against a 35-year-old Irish woman following a three-day trial last week.

The trial heard the woman was physically and psychologically destroyed by the rapes she endured on the back seat of a car in Menton in September 2016.

The Irish woman was on holiday and met the two masons in a bar. Video surveillance footage shows the woman staggering out of the bar, accompanied by Rodrigues and Torres, who put her into their four-wheel drive vehicle. They drove her to an industrial zone where she was raped.

The Irish woman was found at 5am, bleeding and wandering alone in town. Her wounds were so serious that she had to undergo emergency surgery. Experts said the attackers treated the woman “like a rag doll”.

The prosecutor said the victim “can never have a child, can never work normally. Her entire family is broken”.

As a result of her injuries, the victim may suffer permanent incontinence, rated 17 on a scale of 20.

The men wanted to have a “bachelor” evening, and were described as “letting off steam,” the court heard.

The victim’s French lawyers accused the rapists of “deliberately making her drink, to make her more vulnerable . . . A woman in that condition, you take care of. You don’t carry her like a bag of cement and dump her on the pavement after sadistic games.”

The Irish woman was accompanied in court by her brother, who became ill when a video shot by the rapists was shown.

Rodrigues and Torres blamed each other for the crime.

The judge in the case, Didier Guissart, cited the men’s “lying, changing and contradictory” version of events when handing down sentence.

The Irish woman sobbed when the verdict was read out. The convicted men listened with heads bent.